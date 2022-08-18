Lisa Landers joins Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty

News in brief, logo



Lisa Landers has joined Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty as a broker associate working with Cam Boyd and the Boyd Team.

Landers hails from Texas but moved to the Yampa Valley in 2003 after traveling around the mountain west region. She’s spent most of her time in Steamboat in the vacation rental industry, but after 16-plus years of managing second homes, she’s starting a career in real estate.

Her previous job managing vacation rentals will likely help while working with people to help them secure a home in Steamboat Springs.

“We are so excited to welcome Lisa as the newest addition to The Boyd Team,” said Cam Boyd, broker and former owner of Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty, in a news release. “I feel confident Lisa will be an excellent asset to the team with her knowledge about real estate in Steamboat Springs, her many years in the community and her experience working with homeowners. Through past experiences working with Lisa, she has been energetic, leads with compassion and is enthusiastic about her work. We are lucky to have her.”