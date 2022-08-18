Lisa Landers joins Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty
Lisa Landers has joined Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty as a broker associate working with Cam Boyd and the Boyd Team.
Landers hails from Texas but moved to the Yampa Valley in 2003 after traveling around the mountain west region. She’s spent most of her time in Steamboat in the vacation rental industry, but after 16-plus years of managing second homes, she’s starting a career in real estate.
Her previous job managing vacation rentals will likely help while working with people to help them secure a home in Steamboat Springs.
“We are so excited to welcome Lisa as the newest addition to The Boyd Team,” said Cam Boyd, broker and former owner of Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty, in a news release. “I feel confident Lisa will be an excellent asset to the team with her knowledge about real estate in Steamboat Springs, her many years in the community and her experience working with homeowners. Through past experiences working with Lisa, she has been energetic, leads with compassion and is enthusiastic about her work. We are lucky to have her.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User