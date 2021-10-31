Liquor violation: The Record for Saturday, Oct. 30

Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021

10:40 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal complain near the corner of Main and Second streets in Milner.

12:24 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a vehicle collision near the start of River Road in Steamboat. There were no reported injuries.

2:27 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies were called to near the 30000 block of Hibbert Lane near Oak Creek on the report of trespassing.

6:02 p.m. Deputies responded to near mile marker three of Routt County Road 76 in Hayden to investigate a suspicious incident.

7:26 p.m. Steamboat officers responded near the 300 block of River Road after receiving a wildlife call.

9:30 p.m. Steamboat officers were called to near the 2300 block of Clubhouse Drive to respond to a liquor violation.

11:50 p.m. Officers were called to near the 3400 block of Sunburst Court after receiving a noise complaint.

Total incidents: 51

• Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.