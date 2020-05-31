Liquid candy in the urinal: The Record for Saturday, May 30, 2020

Saturday, May 30, 2020

8:59 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Officers responded to call about a vehicle that was damaged the previous day in a parking lot at the 2100 block of Curve Plaza. The investigation is ongoing.

9:38 a.m. Police responded to a report from a Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation employee regarding a substance poured into the sinks and urinals in the recently opened bathrooms at West Lincoln Park. The employee said the substance appeared to be liquid candy.

10:20 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a dog in a hot car at the Spring Creek Trailhead. Police made contact with the owner of the vehicle and gave them a warning about the dangers of leaving a dog in a car on warm days.

11:23 a.m. Police responded to a report of a dog inside a car in the parking lot at a grocery store in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue. The person said the dog was panting, and they could not see any food or water inside the car. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

2:53 p.m. Officers responded to a call about potential fraud in the 2500 block of Val D’Isere Circle. The caller said they had applied for a COVID-19-related assistance loan, given out personal information and received a suspicious solicitation.

5:07 p.m. Police responded to a report of a man who appeared to be intoxicated and was causing a disturbance among a group of teenagers at Howelsen Skatepark. Officers made contact. It appeared the group knew the man and had previous history.

6:55 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of threats in the 24000 block of County Road 33B.

9:06 p.m. Officers responded to a report of aerial fireworks near 2500 West Acres Drive. Police were unable to locate anyone who was setting off fireworks.

9:10 p.m. Police responded to a call from someone who reported a bear on a deck in the 1800 block of Anglers Drive. The person said the bear was acting aggressively and wouldn’t leave. Eventually, the bear walked off the deck and went down the driveway. Officers alerted parks and wildlife officials.

9:46 p.m. Officers responded to a call from someone who reported a man sitting at the top of a stairway near a different unit in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza. The caller said they thought the man was suspicious. Police were unable to locate the man.

11:13 p.m. Police responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of Seventh Street. Officers found a small backyard party. The owner agreed to shut down the party and turn down the music.

Total incidents: 44

Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

