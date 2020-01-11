Lindquist leads Sailors boys basketball to third straight win

Steamboat Springs senior Dawson Lindquist scores for the Sailors during a game against Eagle Valley at home on Saturday, Jan. 11.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team took off against Eagle Valley, developing a lead as large as 11 points in the first half.

The Devils didn’t go down, though. A 3-pointer from Eagle Valley sophomore Branden Vigil pulled his team within two, 32-30, early in the second half. The Sailors dug deep on defense in the closing quarter and hung on for a 53-41 win on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Kelly Meek Gym.

The Sailors now have won three in a row and are 5-7 overall and 1-0 against conference opponents.

Jake Kreissig essentially sealed the win for the Sailors. The junior scored 11 of his game-high 15 points in the last eight minutes.

“I wasn’t pleased with how he played in the first half, or even the third quarter,” said Steamboat head coach Michael Vandahl. “But, he finally brought it. He needs to understand he needs to bring it from the get-go and he could be a real dynamic player.”

While Kreissig was hot in the final frame, senior Dawson Lindquist was consistent throughout the contest. In everything.

He scored 12 points, going 4-for-8 from the field and hitting 4 of 8 attempted free throws. He also paced the team with 15 rebounds, with 10 coming on the defensive end.

“I talked to coach, and he said I really need to focus on being a dynamic defender, getting a lot of rebounds, and everything else will come,” said Lindquist. “I’m kind of like a hustle player.”

Vandahl also described Lindquist as a hustle player, and said said he’s so important to the team, because he does everything and does everything well.

Eagle Valley senior Nando Vidaurri draws a foul on a shot from Steamboat Springs junior Jake Kreissig during a game against on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Steamboat’s 28-21 halftime lead quickly diminished to a 30-27 advantage as Devils senior Keegan Garvey hit back-to-back threes. Another shot from deep, this one from sophomore Branden Vigil, closed the gap to 32-30.

The Devils scored seven 3-pointers, five of which came in the second half.

“It’s our strength,” said Eagle Valley head coach Justin Brandt. “We’re not very tall, so we try to push the pace and shoot threes. They weren’t falling in the first half, that was the game changer.”

Steamboat Springs freshman Cade Gedeon reaches for a loose ball during a game against Eagle Valley on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Baskets were hard to come by in the third for Steamboat, as the team totaled just 9 points. After three missed chances, and three fortunate offensive rebounds, junior Granger Rowan thrusted a second-chance ball into the net. If it wasn’t for his make, the game would have been tied at 30 going into the final quarter.

The Sailors were not perfect, though. They were flashy at times, passing across the court with stylish swoops of their arms. Lindquist admitted the team tried too hard at times.

“Maybe it was just being at home for the first time in a while,” said Vandahl. “We just had some uncharacteristic stuff going on out there.”

Steamboat Springs 53, Eagle Valley 41

EV 8 13 11 9 – 41

SS 14 14 9 16 – 53

Scoring: EV, Bryan Martinez 12, Keegan Garvey 10, Branden Vigil 7, Carlos Sanchez 6, Nando Vidaurri 5. SS, Jake Kreissig 15, Dawson Lindquist 12, Connor Hansen 9, Ethan Pyles 6, Jackson Metzler 5, Cade Gedeon 2, Granger Rowan 2, Eric Pollert 2. Fouls: EV, 16. SS, 10. FTs: EV, 4-9. SS, 13-17. 3-pointers: EV, 7 (Garvey 3). SS, 4 (Pyles 2). Rebounds: SS, 45 (Lindquist 15). Assists: SS, 9 (Hansen, Gedeon, Pyles 2). Steals: SS, 7 (Metzler 3).

