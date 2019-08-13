Linda Delaney: Recall or data mining?

Jared Polis was elected governor of Colorado by a solid majority of the voters — 53.4% to 42.85% — so crying foul with a recall petition less than six months after Governor Polis took office is more than disingenuous — it is an affront to the election process.

The spokesperson for the recall effort said, “We want to offer the people of Colorado an opportunity to have a voice and to have a vote in the direction that Colorado is going to go.” Colorado voters already had that opportunity, and they made their voices heard by a wide margin. That’s the way democracy works.

The recall movement is a very clever data mining operation. The odds of the backers reaching the required number of signatures, over 630,000, are very slim but signing the petition provides the group with a great list of donors so signers should be prepared for a deluge of requests for money.

A complaint has already been filed with the Secretary of State challenging the recall backers’ “Polis Penny” fundraising plan. With a contribution of $20, you get a penny back so your name and address are not reported as a donor. According to the Colorado Sun, the complaint filed by Democracy Now asserts that two committees, Resist Polis PAC and Dismiss Polis, “have both accepted anonymous donations and kept them,” thereby violating Colorado’s campaign finance laws.

Governor Polis has governed according to his campaign platform. There have been no surprises so there is absolutely no legitimate reason to attempt to void an election by a recall. It sets a dangerous precedent and, though legal, is not the way democracy is supposed to work.

Linda Delaney

Steamboat Springs