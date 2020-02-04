Lincoln Avenue closures to begin Wednesday for Winter Carnival

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Motorists should expect multiple road closures beginning this week as the 2020 Winter Carnival begins in downtown Steamboat Springs.

Closures will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, as crews implement a rolling closure of both lanes of Lincoln Avenue around the Routt County Courthouse. City crews will haul and set up snow sculpture frames, with closures until about 2 p.m. Delays should be expected.

Lincoln Avenue, from Fifth to 11th streets, will be closed fully beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, as crews move roughly 2,500 yards of snow into place for the Street Events. Traffic will detour along Oak Street until the Street Events conclude. At that point, the snow will be plowed into the parking lanes, and the road will be reopened.

On Sunday, Feb. 9, Lincoln Avenue again will be closed beginning at 4 p.m. Traffic detours will follow along Oak Street. Closures will remain in place until after the Diamond Hitch Parade at around 2 p.m.

While Lincoln Avenue is closed, buses will use the Oak Street detour. Temporary bus stops will be located at Fifth and Oak, Seventh and Oak and Ninth and Oak. Buses also will stop at the Yellow Line’s 10th and Oak stop, next to Steamboat City Hall. Once Lincoln reopens, buses will return to their normal routes.

If you go: 2020 Winter Carnival Click here to view a full schedule of events for the 2020 Winter Carnival, running from Wednesday, Feb. 5, to Sunday, Feb. 9, in Steamboat Springs.

All trails that access Emerald Mountain, including Blackmer Trail, will be closed for public safety from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, as crews set up and launch fireworks for the Night Extravaganza.

After the fireworks, all vehicles departing Howelsen Hill Ski Area will be directed down River Road to where it intersects with Mount Werner Road. The Fifth Street Bridge will have intermittent closures, and Howelsen Parkway will be closed westbound between the Howelsen Ice Arena and Fifth Street Bridge.