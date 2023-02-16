Light up the Night at Steamboat Resort this weekend
Hot air balloons will once again adorn the base area at Steamboat Resort and will be followed by fireworks and a torchlight parade on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the resort’s Light Up the Night Celebration.
The balloons will inflate, weather permitting, around 5:30 p.m. and will glow for about an hour. With the view free of balloons, ski patrol will take part in a torchlight parade that illuminates the slopes.
Fireworks will wrap up the blast of an evening.
Any precipitation could prevent the balloons from taking their full form, as the envelopes, or inflatable parts, cannot get wet. However, the flames still rose in a modified Candle Glow, which entertained hundreds last month. For updates, visit Steamboat.com or the Steamboat Resort app.
