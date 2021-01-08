LiftUp temporarily closes 2 local locations after confirmed COVID-19 case

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Local nonprofit LiftUp Routt County has temporarily closed two of its locations due to a confirmed COVID-19 case, according to the organization.

LiftUp has closed its Steamboat Springs thrift store until at least Jan. 18, along with the organization’s food bank in Hayden until at least Jan. 13. Both closures were implemented late Thursday after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’ve been very strict on our safety protocols, and I’m super disappointed that this has come to pass,” said Sue Fegelein, LiftUp executive director. “The safety of our team members is what’s most important.”

This marks the second time since the beginning of the pandemic the nonprofit has been closed due to a positive case, according to Fegelein.

LiftUp’s thrift store, located on the west side of Steamboat, helps fund the organization’s other operations, including food banks in Steamboat, Hayden and Oak Creek, providing free snacks to school children and offering financial assistance to those in need. LiftUp has been one of several local organizations crucial to those navigating the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in Routt County.

“The thrift store is the main funding engine for us,” Fegelein said. “It’s a huge service to our community.”

While the Hayden food bank is closed, the donation center and Steamboat and Oak Creek food banks remain open.

