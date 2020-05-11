LiftUp plans reopening of donation center

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With the recent safer at home orders, LiftUp of Routt County will begin accepting donated items on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Friday. There will be a limit of six bags — no boxes — per day per household.

LiftUp personnel will be at the site to direct donors and ensure that all mitigation protocols are observed to keep staff, volunteers and donors safe. All donations will be quarantined for a minimum of five days before processing in the donation center. Donations of glass, dinnerware or other breakable items cannot be accepted at this time.

The full list of items LiftUp cannot accept can be found at liftuprc.org/ways-to-give/#donate-goods.

The LiftUp Thrift Store remains closed to shoppers but is hopeful to announce an opening plan soon.