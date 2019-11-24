LiftUp of Routt County serving community for 23 years

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Did you know that when you visit LiftUp to drop off your gently used items in the Donation Center or shop in the Thrift Store, you are helping to serve 10% of Routt County’s residents?

Founded upon the Judeo-Christian commitment of ministry to those in need, LiftUp of Routt County provides charitable assistance, without discrimination, to meet basic human needs while fostering self-sufficiency. LiftUp’s community support programs strive to stabilize community members who are in crisis and support people who are motivated to move out of poverty. LiftUp’s philosophy is to serve clients in a nonjudgmental atmosphere and to demonstrate compassionate care, respecting the dignity of every person.

LiftUp’s community support programs serve folks with an income level of 300% or less of federal poverty level, and include:

• Food assistance: LiftUp distributes over 100 tons of food annually to one in 10 Routt County residents through its food banks in Hayden, Steamboat and Oak Creek. There is a section in the front of each food bank where anyone can walk in when LiftUp is open and grab something to eat, without registering to be a LiftUp client.

• Community Farm: LiftUp’s Community Farm and Greenhouse began growing food this summer, producing over 500 pounds of fresh foods for LiftUp’s clients.

• Rocket Pack: LiftUp provides healthy school snacks and summer lunches to Routt County children. Currently over 500 children are served each week.

• Governmental commodities boxes: LiftUp distributes 2,000 commodities boxes of food annually.

• Healthcare assistance: LiftUp assists clients who cannot afford medical emergencies.

• Housing assistance: LiftUp helps clients remain current on their rent or mortgage payments.

• Transient assistance: LiftUp assists clients in a transient situation with food and transportation.

• Community Care Fund: LiftUp assists clients with emergency transportation, eye care and dental needs.

• Utility assistance: LiftUp helps clients remain current on their utility bills.

• Hope for the Future Scholarship: LiftUp offers scholarships to low-income, traditional and nontraditional students.

• Routt to Work: LiftUp is a partner with the Routt to Work program.

• Clothing: LiftUp provides clients with vouchers to shop in the Thrift Store.

Although the Thrift Store, grants and donations provide most of the funds for LiftUp’s programs, we still need the support of our community members. To help your Routt County neighbors through LiftUp, you can:

Donate

Donate funds for general use or to a specified program. Don’t forget Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 10. Learn more through our website at liftuprc.org.

Donate gently used clothing and housewares through our Donation Center, 2125 Curve Drive in Steamboat, on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Our Donation Center is closed on Thursdays in order to sort the many donations we receive, but the Thrift Store and Food Bank are open.

Support our Adopt A Shelf program, donate produce at a ProDo drive, donate food or personal items to the food bank or organize a food drive.

Volunteer

LiftUp depends on, and is grateful for, many amazing volunteers. LiftUp needs volunteers in the Donation Center, Thrift Store and Food Bank, as well as dedicated volunteers to pick up food locally. Visit liftuprc.org/volunteer for more information.

Shop

Our Thrift Store helps fund our community support programs, or find LiftUp on eBay at ebay.com under hopelurc.

Whether its visiting the Donation Center, the Thrift Store, the Food Bank or utilizing any of our community support programs, LiftUp is the place to go when you’re in need. Contact LiftUp at 970-870-0727 or learn more at liftuprc.org.

Sue Fegelein is executive director of LiftUp of Routt County, proud mother of two kids and one crazy Boxer and wife of 20 years to Jeff with whom she co-owns Powder Day Donuts.