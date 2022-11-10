LiftUp of Routt County: Here to serve you

Volunteers known as The FOBS, which stands for Friends of Bob, pose for a group photo. Bob Schuellein was LiftUp’s former board president, and the volunteers have been assisting the organization for many years.

LiftUp Routt County/Courtesy photo

How much did your groceries cost this month? Your rent? It seems that everyone is affected by the spike in cost-of-living prices. If you or someone you know is facing an emergency, or needs help getting enough nutritious food, LiftUp of Routt County is here for you. LiftUp serves over 1 in 10 Routt County residents with food, emergency financial assistance, clothing assistance, scholarships, and more every year.

Many people are surprised to learn that their income level qualifies them for LiftUp programs and services. LiftUp serves Routt County residents with an income level of 300% or lower of Federal Poverty Level. What does this mean? To qualify, a single person can earn $40,770 per year; a family of four can earn $83,250 per year. Visit LiftUpRC.org and click the “Need Help?” button at the top to see if you qualify and receive an application.

Once approved and registered, you can shop for food at LiftUp once per month, plus one additional monthly shop for fresh produce. Given the price of groceries right now, these visits can provide substantial savings. Folks with an income of 200% or lower of Federal Poverty Level also qualify for a USDA program that provides an extra box of food staples each month. Seniors with an income of 130% or lower of Federal Poverty Level can receive an additional box of food staples per month. LiftUp also has a free Grab-‘N-Go section in the front of each Food Bank (located in Steamboat, Oak Creek, plus a twice-monthly distribution location at the Hayden Center), where anyone can walk in and grab food every day when open, without showing an ID or registering for services. Check it out!

LiftUp’s Grab ‘N Go section is shown here.

LiftUp Routt County/Courtesy photo

LiftUp offers emergency financial assistance with rent, mortgage, utility, medical and other expenses, as well as clothing assistance and a scholarship program. Additionally, LiftUp is distributing free coats for those in need Nov. 1-23. Routt County residents can simply stop by the Food Bank with an I.D. to get a coat voucher, then head to the Thrift Store and ask a staff member or volunteer for assistance. Thanks to The Group Real Estate for their coat drive, which provided these coats to LiftUp!

LiftUp also has an awesome Thrift Store and Donation Center. LiftUp accepts gently used clothing, shoes, housewares and more at the Donation Center on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Everyone is invited to shop at the LiftUp Thrift Store, where incredible bargains are added daily. Thrift Store sales are LiftUp’s main funding engine, enabling LiftUp to continue serving our neighbors in need. If you are facing an emergency and cannot afford clothing or basic housewares, please visit the LiftUp Food Bank to receive a voucher to the Thrift Store for the needed items.

LiftUp could not do what it does without the help of over 200 amazing volunteers. Are you ready to give back, meet new people, and learn more about LiftUp’s work? LiftUp volunteer opportunities provide flexibility and meaningful service to the community.

If you’ve donated items to LiftUp’s Donation Center or shopped in the Thrift Store, you have made a difference and helped a neighbor in need. It’s OK if you need a turn with assistance. Visit LiftUpRC.org to learn more about all of LiftUp’s services and volunteer opportunities. Remember, LiftUp is here to serve you!

This column was written by Executive Director of LiftUp of Routt County Sue Fegelein, Development and Marketing Director at LiftUp Cary Rentola, and the outgoing Director of Programs at LiftUp, Vie Rhodes. LiftUp is a basic needs nonprofit serving Routt county since 1996.