LiftUp food drive coming Saturday to City Market

The Steamboat Group will host a fresh produce drive for the LiftUp food bank, in addition to accepting fresh food donations, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at City Market.

Also, The Steamboat Group will double contributions up to $20,000 donated through the TSG Fund at the Yampa Valley Community Foundation during the month of July. The goal is to raise $40,000 to provide fresh produce for the next several months. Donors who give by check to YVCF or at YVCF.ORG/TSG will receive a receipt for their taxes.

“We’ve seen over a 50% increase for food and over a 200% increase for emergency financial support,” said Sue Fegelein, executive director of LiftUp. “Our Rocket Pack healthy snack for kids is up over 23%, so we really appreciate the assistance of the Steamboat Springs Fire Department and The Steamboat Group to help provide more fresh and healthy foods for our clients.”

All funds donated through this effort will go directly to LiftUp to provide nutritious fresh produce to those in need.

“We want to thank our amazing community for helping us raise $57,000 during our last food drive and collect nearly 3,000 pounds of fresh produce,” said Jon Wade, broker and owner of The Steamboat Group. “Steamboat is such a special place and we want to help keep it that way by helping local families in need have nutritious meals. Many people are working two or more jobs and still having trouble making ends meet, so this makes a big difference.”