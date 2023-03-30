Lifts on wind hold at Steamboat Resort

Lifts at Steamboat Resort are on a weather hold for high winds as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30.

The Steamboat Gondola, Four Points, Morningside, Sunshine and Storm Peak are on hold, according to the resort’s social media.

Pony Express and Bar-UE are also listed as as closed at Steamboat.com.

For the most updated information, visit the Steamboat Resort app or website.