Lifts on wind hold at Steamboat Resort
Lifts at Steamboat Resort are on a weather hold for high winds as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30.
The Steamboat Gondola, Four Points, Morningside, Sunshine and Storm Peak are on hold, according to the resort’s social media.
Pony Express and Bar-UE are also listed as as closed at Steamboat.com.
For the most updated information, visit the Steamboat Resort app or website.
