Library’s One Book Steamboat selection offers glimpse into America’s rural way of life
This year’s One Book Steamboat community read, presented by Bud Werner Memorial Library, is “Cheap Land Colorado: Off-Gridders at America’s Edge” by Pulitzer Prize finalist Ted Conover.
To prepare for this book, Conover lived in the San Luis Valley periodically over a four-year span, exploring a rural way of life that prioritizes living cheaply, on your own land. The experiences he details in “Cheap Land Colorado” offers a view of America lived wild and off the grid, where independence and stunning views go hand-in-hand with fierce winds, neighbors with criminal pasts, and minimal government and medical services.
As part of One Book Steamboat, the library will host a series of films, talks and moderated book discussions designed to enhance the community’s understanding of “Cheap Land Colorado.” The series will culminate in a live talk with Conover on June 28 in Library Hall.
Readers can get Conover’s book at the library in digital, audio or print form, or at Off the Beaten Path Bookstore in Steamboat Springs.
For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/events/one-book-steamboat.
