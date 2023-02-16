 Library’s One Book Steamboat selection offers glimpse into America’s rural way of life | SteamboatToday.com
Library’s One Book Steamboat selection offers glimpse into America’s rural way of life

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

“Cheap Land Colorado” is Bud Werner Memorial Library’s 2023 selection for its One Book Steamboat community read series. The series will culminate in a talk with author Ted Conover on June 28.
Bud Werner Memorial Library/Courtesy photo

This year’s One Book Steamboat community read, presented by Bud Werner Memorial Library, is “Cheap Land Colorado: Off-Gridders at America’s Edge” by Pulitzer Prize finalist Ted Conover.

To prepare for this book, Conover lived in the San Luis Valley periodically over a four-year span, exploring a rural way of life that prioritizes living cheaply, on your own land. The experiences he details in “Cheap Land Colorado” offers a view of America lived wild and off the grid, where independence and stunning views go hand-in-hand with fierce winds, neighbors with criminal pasts, and minimal government and medical services.

As part of One Book Steamboat, the library will host a series of films, talks and moderated book discussions designed to enhance the community’s understanding of “Cheap Land Colorado.” The series will culminate in a live talk with Conover on June 28 in Library Hall.

Readers can get Conover’s book at the library in digital, audio or print form, or at Off the Beaten Path Bookstore in Steamboat Springs.

For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/events/one-book-steamboat.

Ted Conover
Margot Guralnick/Courtesy photo

