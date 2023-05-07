Library’s Indie Lens season concludes with ‘Free Chol Soo Lee’ on Tuesday
The Bud Werner Library’s 2022-23 Indie Lens season of films and community conversation will conclude with “Free Chol Soo Lee,” a documentary about the rollercoaster life story of a Korean immigrant wrongfully convicted of murder.
According to the library, the documentary follows Lee, who was sentenced to life for a 1973 San Francisco murder. Lee was set free after a pan-Asian solidarity movement, which included Korean, Japanese and Chinese Americans, helped to overturn his conviction, and after 10 years of fighting for his life inside California state prisons, Lee found himself in a new fight to rise to the expectations of the people who believed in him.
The free community screening will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, in Library Hall.
