Library welcomes author Ted Conover for free community talk about ‘Cheap Land Colorado’

Bud Werner Library presents the grand finale for One Book Steamboat community read, a live conversation with Ted Conover, the award-winning author of “Cheap Land Colorado”, at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Library Hall.

The talk is free and will include audience Q and A. Conover’s career in immersive journalism has taken him from a nuanced exploration of local culture for his 1991 title “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen” to a year-long stint as a prison guard resulting in “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing,” which won the National Book Critics Circle Award for nonfiction and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

For his latest critically-acclaimed book, “Cheap Land Colorado: Off-Gridders at America’s Edge,” Conover returned to his home state, living off and on for four years in the San Luis Valley in an effort to better understand the divisions that have increasingly riven the American social and political consciousness. His writing has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic, The New Yorker, Harper’s Magazine and National Geographic. He is a professor and the former director of New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute.

Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events/one-book-steamboat/tedconover for more information.