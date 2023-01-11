Library to stream documentary revealing FBI surveillance on MLK

Bud Werner Memorial Library is offering a free stream of "MLK/FBI" from Sunday, Jan. 15, to Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Based on recently declassified files, Oscar nominated filmmaker Sam Pollard explores the U.S. government’s surveillance and harassment of King. The film lays out a detailed account of the surveillance on King through the ’50s and ’60s, featuring some restored footage of King that tries to remind viewers that true American progress is always hard-won.

“MLK/FBI” will be available from Sunday, Jan. 15, until 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. Register for an access code at SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/mlk2023 .