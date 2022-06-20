Library to show ‘The Race to Alaska,’ paired with update about local sailor who is on course
The Bud Werner Library is kicking off a Summer Ocean Adventure Film Series with a free community screening of “The Race to Alaska,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, in Library Hall.
The new documentary showcases an annual race across 750 miles of icy waters with no motors or support. The race has been described as “the Iditarod on a boat with a chance of drowning or being eaten by a grizzly.”
At the showing, the library will also provide updates about Mark Bostrom, a Steamboat Springs graduate who did the race in 2019 and is on course again with team High Seas Drifters. Go to SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/RaceToAlaska for more.
