Library to screen new film ‘Things We Dare Not Do’

The Bud Werner Memorial Library will play host to a free community screening of “Things We Dare Not Do” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.

According to the library, the film comes from the small Mexican coastal village of El Roblito, where 16-year-old Ñoño lives what seems to be an idyllic existence with his loving family.

However, defying gender norms, Ñoño works up the courage to tell his family he wants to live his life as a woman and must decide if he will follow his dreams or remain with his conservative, loving family.

For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events .