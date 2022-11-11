Library to screen films about Indigenous heritage, dance legend

The Bud Werner Memorial Library will present a free screening of “Our Story,” a film about the Indigenous-led fight to protect Greater Chaco at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Library Hall.

“Our Story” documents the ongoing work to protect the remaining lands in the Greater Chaco region of the Southwest untouched by oil and gas. Over 90% of the land in the area have already been leased for oil or gas extraction.

The film also touches on the health and well being of the communities surrounded by extractive industries.

Additionally, the library is partnering with Perry-Mansfield and Steamboat Dance Theatre to present a Dance on Film series and will show “Ailey” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in Library Hall.

The documentary premiered in 2021 at the Sundance Film Festival and captures legendary dancer and choreographer Alvin Ailey. Ailey was a pioneer who found salvation through dance.

“Told through Ailey’s own words and featuring evocative archival footage and interviews with those who intimately knew him, director Jamila Wignot weaves together a resonant biography of an elusive visionary,” according to a news release from the library.