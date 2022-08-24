Library to pair HBO pandemic documentary with expert panel discussion

Bud Werner Memorial Library is streaming the new HBO documentary “How to Survive a Pandemic,” which will be paired with a virtual expert panel discussion about worldwide vaccine inequities. The panel, set for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, will feature filmmaker David France and an assortment of featured film participants and experts.

“How to Survive a Pandemic” takes viewers inside the multi-national race to research, develop, regulate and deliver COVID-19 vaccines. The documentary began filming in 2020 and followed vaccine efforts for 18 months, exploring the collaboration of health agencies and governments worldwide.

Participants must RSVP for the event in order to receive a link to stream the documentary. To find more information or RSVP, go to steamboatlibrary.org/events/pandemic.