Library to host virtual event in recognition of Banned Books Week
Bud Werner Memorial Library is hosting a Banned Books Week event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. “From Howl to Now: Book Bans in the U.S.” is a virtual discussion that will bring PEN America and Bay Area authors together to talk about the rise in book bans across the country, in particular the suppression of books that address issues of race, gender and sexuality.
Banned Books Week, typically held the last week of September, is an annual celebration of the freedom to read. It originally launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries. The event’s theme this year is “Books Unite us. Censorship divides us.”
Participants in Bud Werner’s “From Howl to Now” virtual event can register for free at steamboatlibrary.org/events.
