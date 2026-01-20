Library to host free screening of ‘Climbing Film Tour’ on Wednesday

The Bud Werner Memorial Library will host a free screening of the “Climbing Film Tour” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21, in Library Hall, according to a Monday news release.

The screening will showcase five new short films exploring climbing, mountaineering and life at altitude.

This year’s lineup includes “The Passengers of the Void and the Treasures of the Aravis Gate,” featuring six highliners who establish a 200-meter crossing above a French alpine village, and “Climb Together,” which follows international climbers helping transform cliffs in Khon Kaen, Thailand into a sustainable climbing hub.

“Beauty in a Fall” profiles Canadian guide Julianna Howatt’s search for identity and belonging in mountain culture; “Keep Going” looks at discovery and first ascents in Nevada’s Red Rocks; and “La Rubia” is an all-female production chronicling the emotional endurance behind a notoriously difficult Spanish route.