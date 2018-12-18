Library seeks volunteer artists to help lead community sand painting Jan. 3 and 4 

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bud Werner Memorial Library is seeking volunteers to help manage two days of community sand painting Jan. 3 and 4 in Library Hall. Volunteers will be an on-site liaison to the community as everyone is welcome to try their hand at the ancient Tibetan art of sand painting.

The library seeks lead artists who can commit to being on-site in Library Hall for a two-hour shift between noon and 5 p.m. either day. If you're interested in volunteering for a lead artist position, contact adult programs coordinator Jennie Lay at jlay@steamboatlibrary.org or 970-879-0240, ext. 317.