Library screens SXSW Audience Award winning documentary on Thursday

Bud Werner Memorial Library will host a free community screening at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, of an award-winning documentary following celebrated activist Ady Barkan’s nationwide push for universal healthcare.

“Not Going Quietly” details Barkan’s rise in progressive politics, from his ALS diagnosis to being named one of TIME’s top 100 Most Influential People of 2020. Barkan and a group of activists launched the “Be a Hero” movement, barnstorming across the country to empower people to confront their elected officials with emotional, personal stories to demand healthcare justice.

The documentary details some of Barkan’s high-profile interviews with the likes of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

For more, go to http://www.steamboatlibrary.org/events/not-going-quietly .