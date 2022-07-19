Library screens new surfing lifeguard documentary
The Bud Werner Library’s summer-long Ocean Adventure Film Series will continue this week with a free screening of “Big Wave Guardians,” a new documentary that unveils dramatic stories of Hawaii’s groundbreaking lifeguards.
The film will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, in Library Hall.
Hawaii’s North Shore is described as the world’s most dangerous seven-mile stretch of beach. It features massive swells, life-and-death rescues, and what’s called one of the best jobs in the world, yet often one of the most hazardous ones. The film follows the lifeguards who have reinvented water safety as surfers try to push the limits and crowds increase.
For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/BigWave.
