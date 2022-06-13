Library screening a chance to learn more about Mandala on the Yampa

The Bud Werner Library will offer a community screening of the new documentary, “The Dalai Lama-Scientist,” starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, though viewers are welcome to come as early as 6 p.m.

In the film, the Dalai Lama tells an unknown story about his lifelong journey into the world of science and technology, and how the world has changed as a result. With extensive, rare, never before seen footage, the film portraits a side of the Dalai Lama that no one knows.

Additionally, the film’s screening is in anticipation of the Mandala on the Yampa residency in August with Tibetan monks at the library. After the screening, viewers will have the opportunity to learn about volunteer opportunities during Mandala on the Yampa from library staff.

Volunteer opportunities include being a community sand painting docent, providing a meal for the monks or helping decorate their cabins. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/Mandala-on-the-yampa/2022 .