 Library presents storytelling night with cowboy skiing legend Ray Heid | SteamboatToday.com
Library presents storytelling night with cowboy skiing legend Ray Heid

Steamboat Pilot & Today
Ray Heid, author of “Man Behind the Duster” will present Wednesday, March 9, at the Bud Werner Library.
Bud Werner Library will host an evening with fourth generation local skier cowboy Ray Heid at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, in Library Hall.

During the presentation, Heid will share personal stories and Steamboat Springs lore from his memoir “Man Behind the Duster.” He will be joined by Irene Barba, the co-author behind his book.

In a back-and-forth chat about their storytelling process, the two will unveil Heid’s tales of growing up in Steamboat in the early 1940s, competitive skiing and decades of perspective on the skiing and outfitting businesses — including stories that made the book, and some that did not.

Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Off the Beaten Path Bookstore. For more, http://www.SteamboatLibrary.org/events/rayheid.

