Library presents storytelling night with cowboy skiing legend Ray Heid
news@steamboatpilot.com
Bud Werner Library will host an evening with fourth generation local skier cowboy Ray Heid at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, in Library Hall.
During the presentation, Heid will share personal stories and Steamboat Springs lore from his memoir “Man Behind the Duster.” He will be joined by Irene Barba, the co-author behind his book.
In a back-and-forth chat about their storytelling process, the two will unveil Heid’s tales of growing up in Steamboat in the early 1940s, competitive skiing and decades of perspective on the skiing and outfitting businesses — including stories that made the book, and some that did not.
Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Off the Beaten Path Bookstore. For more, http://www.SteamboatLibrary.org/events/rayheid.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Developer hopes new idea will blend Hayden’s agricultural heritage with new growth
On some level, Ted Hoffman wants to blend in.