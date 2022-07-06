Library offers virtual screening for Dalai Lama documentary
The Bud Werner Memorial Library is offering a free, 72-hour streaming of “Mission Joy,” a documentary about the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu finding happiness in troubled times.
Streaming is available beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 10 and concludes at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13. Register at http://www.steamboatlibrary.org/missionjoy to stream the film.
“Deeply moving and laugh-out-loud funny, “Mission:Joy” showcases unprecedented access to the unlikely friendship of two international icons who transcend religion. In their final joint mission, these self-described mischievous brothers give a master class in how to create joy in a world that was never easy for them,” read the release from the library.
The film includes never-before-seen footage shot at the Dalai Lama’s residence in Dharamsala.
