Library offers virtual screening for Dalai Lama documentary

The Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu's delightful brotherhood is captured on film in the movie, "Mission: Joy," streaming for free at steamboatlibrary.org for 72 hours, starting Sunday.

Bud Werner Memorial Library/Courtesy photo

The Bud Werner Memorial Library is offering a free, 72-hour streaming of “Mission Joy,” a documentary about the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu finding happiness in troubled times.

Streaming is available beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 10 and concludes at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13. Register at http://www.steamboatlibrary.org/missionjoy to stream the film.

“Deeply moving and laugh-out-loud funny, “Mission:Joy” showcases unprecedented access to the unlikely friendship of two international icons who transcend religion. In their final joint mission, these self-described mischievous brothers give a master class in how to create joy in a world that was never easy for them,” read the release from the library.

The film includes never-before-seen footage shot at the Dalai Lama’s residence in Dharamsala.