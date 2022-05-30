Library offers streaming documentary about Ukraine

The Bud Werner Library will be streaming the documentary “Maidan” online until June 10. The film aims to help contextualize the war in Ukraine and was ranked as a top documentary at Ukraine’s Dovzhenko national film center in Kyiv.

“Maidan” was directed by Sergei Loznitsa in 2014. It chronicles the civil uprising that toppled the government of former Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovich.

The film utilizes long takes without commentary to serve as a record of the momentous historical uprising in Ukraine. It studies and explores the social, cultural and philosophical phenomena of the movement, which played a large role in setting up the ongoing international crisis with Russia.

The film is free to stream for anyone with a library card. For more, go to steamboatlibrary.org/events/maidan .