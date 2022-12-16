Library invites community to stream award-winning holiday documentary 

The Bud Werner Library is offering the opportunity for people to stream "Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas," now through Dec. 26.

Courtesy image

People may stream “Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas,” a musical documentary for the holiday season about a group of Jewish songwriters who wrote the soundtrack to Christmas, for free through the library.

Presented by the Bud Werner Library, views can stream the 52-minute film now through Dec. 26 at SteamboatLibrary.org/events/JewishChristmas free with a library card.

The documentary is set almost entirely in a Chinese restaurant and tells the offbeat, irreverent musical story of a group of Jewish songwriters who wrote the soundtrack to Christianity’s most musical holiday.

According to the library, “Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas,” presents an amazing tale of immigrant outsiders who became irreplaceable in pop culture’s mainstream — a generation of songwriters who found in Christmas the perfect holiday in which to imagine a better world, and for at least one day a year, make us believe in it.

