Library invites community to stream award-winning holiday documentary
People may stream “Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas,” a musical documentary for the holiday season about a group of Jewish songwriters who wrote the soundtrack to Christmas, for free through the library.
Presented by the Bud Werner Library, views can stream the 52-minute film now through Dec. 26 at SteamboatLibrary.org/events/JewishChristmas free with a library card.
The documentary is set almost entirely in a Chinese restaurant and tells the offbeat, irreverent musical story of a group of Jewish songwriters who wrote the soundtrack to Christianity’s most musical holiday.
According to the library, “Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas,” presents an amazing tale of immigrant outsiders who became irreplaceable in pop culture’s mainstream — a generation of songwriters who found in Christmas the perfect holiday in which to imagine a better world, and for at least one day a year, make us believe in it.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.