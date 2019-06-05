Library hosts summer short fiction contest for Short Story Dispenser

This month, Steamboat Springs is now on the list of locations where the Short Story Dispenser can be found, as it’s a new, permanent acquisition by the Library, the first in Colorado.

Courtesy of Jennie Lay

Steamboat Springs is on the list of locations where the Short Story Dispenser can be found.

Courtesy of Jennie Lay

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bud Werner Memorial Library is seeking new local fiction to add to the Short Story Dispenser. Spend the summer months crafting your finest short fiction for submission, then the winners will be rewarded with inclusion in the community’s short story machine.

The writing contest is open to everyone. Submitted work must be entirely your own, and the genre is fiction. One short story submission is permitted per writer.

Writers are asked to select a “button target” for submission. This is the length of your short fiction, and the “button” readers would push on the dispenser to receive your story.

• One-minute button: Up to 2,600 characters, including spaces

• Three-minute button: 2,500 to 4,800 characters, including spaces

• Children’s story button: Up to 4,800 characters, including spaces

The deadline for story submissions is midnight Aug. 15. Submit electronically as a text document to stories@steamboatlibrary.org.

Short fiction will be evaluated by a literary panel of judges who will consider the storytelling prowess, grammar and craft. Judges will select the top new stories for publication in the Short Story Dispenser. Winners will be notified by Sept. 15. Stories will appear in the library’s Short Story Dispenser soon after.

For full submission instructions visit steamboatlibrary.org/events/story-contest.