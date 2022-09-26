Library to host free screening of One Ocean Film tour Tuesday

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Bud Werner Memorial Library will conclude its Ocean Adventure Series with a free two-hour screening of the One Ocean Film tour, a traveling festival of ocean-themed shorts centered around adventure, the environment and inspirational stories.

The 7 p.m. screening in Library Hall consists of eight short films that aim to increase awareness about ocean protection and conservation. One of the films, “5 Summer Stories,” has been heralded as “the finest surf movie ever made,” while others such as “Climate Under Pressure” take a look at deep-sea ecosystems and how they affect the climate.

For the complete lineup, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/OneOcean.