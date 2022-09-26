Library to host free screening of One Ocean Film tour Tuesday
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Bud Werner Memorial Library will conclude its Ocean Adventure Series with a free two-hour screening of the One Ocean Film tour, a traveling festival of ocean-themed shorts centered around adventure, the environment and inspirational stories.
The 7 p.m. screening in Library Hall consists of eight short films that aim to increase awareness about ocean protection and conservation. One of the films, “5 Summer Stories,” has been heralded as “the finest surf movie ever made,” while others such as “Climate Under Pressure” take a look at deep-sea ecosystems and how they affect the climate.
For the complete lineup, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/OneOcean.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.