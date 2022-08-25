Library hosting opioid harm reduction programs Monday

Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs.

A presentation regarding the state of substance use in Colorado will take place twice on Monday, Aug. 29, at noon and 7 p.m. at the Bud Werner Memorial Library, according to a news release from the library.

Memorial Regional health, High Rockies Harm Reduction, The Colorado Consortium for Rx Drug Abuse Prevention and more will lead a discussion in Library Hall about “Substance Use, Fentanyl and Harm Reduction: What it means for us.”

“Following this frank discussion, the presenters will provide training on naloxone (Narcan) and its use in the case of an overdose emergency, including how to recognize when these emergencies are occurring,” said Jennie Lay in the release. “They will demonstrate how to use fentanyl testing strips to see if substances have been contaminated with this often deadly drug. They will also discuss other harm reduction testing tools and how they can be obtained.”

The library will be offering free harm reduction kits thanks to the funding of the Rural Response to the Opioid Epidemic grant initiative. The kits contain information about recognizing and responding to an overdose, fentanyl test strips and naloxone and other resources.

“The more we get these tools into the hands of community members, the greater chance they can save your life, the life of a loved one, or even the life of a complete stranger if you witness an overdose emergency in progress,” Lay said in the release.