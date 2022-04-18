Library announces winners from Peeps diorama contest
news@steamboatpilot.com
In the spirit of Washington Post’s classic contest, Bud Werner Library sponsored its own book-inspired Peeps diorama competition in March and April.
For the contest, book lovers of all ages imagined literary scenes using Peeps and then crafted individual dioramas inside shoe boxes. The dioramas were put on display, and the Peep-le’s Choice Awards were decided.
The winners were Dylan and Nana in the children’s category for “Little Red Riding Peep,” followed by Claire and Allie Reznicek for “Welcome to Funjungle”.
In the teens category, Evie Fisher and Tierney McDowell took home top honors for “The Office: Dunder Peep-lin, Inc.” while Mia Dupre, Izzy Cerasoli, Claire Shea and Izzy Gagliano took second for “Peep-Man.”
The grand prize in the adults category went to Team Strange Steamboat for “Peeper Pan.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Library announces winners from Peeps diorama contest
In the spirit of Washington Post’s classic contest, Bud Werner Library sponsored its own book-inspired Peeps diorama competition in March and April.