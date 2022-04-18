 Library announces winners from Peeps diorama contest | SteamboatToday.com
Library announces winners from Peeps diorama contest

In the spirit of Washington Post’s classic contest, Bud Werner Library sponsored its own book-inspired Peeps diorama competition in March and April.

For the contest, book lovers of all ages imagined literary scenes using Peeps and then crafted individual dioramas inside shoe boxes. The dioramas were put on display, and the Peep-le’s Choice Awards were decided.

The winners were Dylan and Nana in the children’s category for “Little Red Riding Peep,” followed by Claire and Allie Reznicek for “Welcome to Funjungle”.

In the teens category, Evie Fisher and Tierney McDowell took home top honors for “The Office: Dunder Peep-lin, Inc.” while Mia Dupre, Izzy Cerasoli, Claire Shea and Izzy Gagliano took second for “Peep-Man.”

The grand prize in the adults category went to Team Strange Steamboat for “Peeper Pan.”

The top submission in the children’s category for year's Literary Peeps Diorama Contest was “Little Red Riding Peep.”
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
This entry into the Literary Peeps Diorama contest features Captain Hook on the deck of the Jolly Roger in a classic scene from “Peter Pan.”
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
“Harry Potter,” or at least the Peeps version, was among the entrees in this year's Literary Peeps Diorama Contest at the Bud Werner Memorial Library.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Charlee and Chase Cohen put their peeps on skis for this year's entry in the Literary Peeps Diorama contest.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
This colorful entry, "The Color Troll Party," was created for the Literary Peeps Diorama contest at the Bud Werner Memorial Library.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Literary Peeps Diorama contest drew lots of entrees including "Where's Peepo" based on the series of children’s puzzle books “Where's Wally.”
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

