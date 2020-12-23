Letters to Santa: Local kids write to Old Saint Nick
Dear Ho Ho,
I would like a piggy costume.
Love,
Marigold
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas!
I would like a skateboard and a candy cane.
Ravyn Krause
Dear Santa,
I love you and I want to go to your house, can I? I want a gift that will last forever. A pony! Or a remote control car. Please.
Kora Krause
Dear Santa,
Give me 1,000 candy canes please. Can you get me one of those little electric cars. Then I can drive the babies around in them. Thanks for giving me what I want. I want to send you candy but mon no.
Bye.
Forrest Krause
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like to see my “little” family as happy as can be!
Thank you!
Momma
(My kids insisted I write a letter to Santa, too. Thank you for your service Santa.)
Josey Christmas List:
-LOL doll pink
-princess makeup
-baby Mia
-gma Cyndi
-Play-dough ice cream shop
-singing Elsa doll
-Elsa dress
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie dream house and a Barbie car and a new phone and a phone case and a Barbie camper and a Mickey Mouse toy.
Lucy
Dear Santa,
I wish for all bad things to go away.
Zoey
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I am asking for something similar to last year. This year for Christmas, I would like a booster box of “Hidden Fates” and “Dragon Majesty.” Those booster boxes are Pokémon cards. Like last year, I will be spending Christmas in Colorado.
Thank you so much.
From,
Jack Warner
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like a wish for all the people that have been affected by the COVID-19 virus. Please help them to stay employed, well fed and for those who have lost friends or family to find peace.
Quomme Dee
Dear Santa,
This year I want a puppy because I have always wanted to have a real furry friend. I have everything planned. If I get one I would want a Yorkshire terrier. I would want a male. If you say yes then I would take care of it and love it forever. I promise.
Eliza
Dear Santa,
I want a perfect pet puppy that is a German shepherd with two dog bowls and two tug-of-war things. And a book, number two of “Phoebe and her Unicorn.”
Merry Christmas ho ho ho.
Hi Santa,
Here are some things I want for Christmas.
-Oculus Quest 2
-a lot of Pokémon cards
-an iPhone
-new skis
-V-Bucks
Thank you Santa.
From,
Jackson Schutt
iPad, baby Yoda, slime and magic clay, candy, sloth and Pikachu.
Ben Schutt
Querido Santa,
I want a kids tool kit, a ukulele guitar, a backpack and a lot of love.
Feliz Navidad.
Elizabeth
Querido Santa,
I would like for Christmas a lot of food, any toy whatever you want, stay with my family.
Feliz Navidad.
Hudson
Big hatchimal
Vet set
Bug sticker book
Bug viewer
Love,
Phoebe
Dear Santa,
I cannot think of what I want for Christmas this year. I think I have been a good girl this year. Mostly. Please write back soon.
Yours truly,
Annabelle McKenzie
PS do you have a phone?
PPS can I text you?
I want the series of “Wings of Fire” graphic novel, remote control car that can go 100 mph, Lego, art tools.
Jon McKenzie
Eli’s wish list,
I want a robot that does not have a controller and I want the robot to be able to talk to me.
Eli A.
Dear Santa, I want an RC car and remote control dragon.
Love,
Tyler
Dear Santa,
I want a Frozen castle and Elsa dress for Christmas.
Love,
Lucy
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a truck and a dump truck and a bar.
Love,
Nicholas Romero
Dear Santa,
This year I would like Mamma and brother and Dadda and Gigi.
Love,
Makaila Davison
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a car and a Barbie.
Love,
Koa Moulton
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a rainbow and a hat.
Love,
Meredith Polaski
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a kitchen and a cookie.
Love,
Henley Holpuch
Dear Santa,
This year I would like “Ho ho ho, Merry Christmas” and a toy.
Love,
Elijah Schissler
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a Barbie camper and a very fancy Barbie with glass slippers.
Love,
Carmen Grace Rastello
Dear Santa,
This year I would like an Elsa castle and any and all things Minnie Mouse.
Love,
Lucy Heanschen
Dear Santa,
This year I would like an Elsa dress and a phone.
Love,
Scarlet Higbee
Santa,
I have been good. I did not shout, only a little. Dixie was eating my brush so I grabbed it away. Please will you bring an Elsa doll with cape to toes and Anna doll with a cape to her tippy toes. Will leave cookies and milk, maybe a candy cane too.
Torie McKenzie
Dear Santa,
please can I have a crane truck.
From,
Wyatt Baker
Dear Santa,
I would please like a pink unicorn for Christmas. I like your reindeer.
Ella Baker
Dear Santa,
Can I please have unicorn and Frozen toys, a walking unicorn or a unicorn with a collar.
Opal Schwars
Dear Santa,
I’d really like a tow truck toy.
Otis
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year can I please have Harry Potter Legos little bit little live pets turtle. Thank you for all of the presents you gave me over the years.
Love,
Marley McDonough
Dear Santa,
This year I would like honey and milk.
Love,
Raquel Rastello
Dear Santa,
Here is my list:
-Kitten
-Rudolph stuff
-Princess wand
Thank you. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Dolly
Dear Santa,
My name is Dakota. I would like a Disney “Cars” Conrad toy. I also want some Scooby Doo toys. Thank you for bringing everyone gifts.
Merry Christmas.
Dakota
Dear Santa,
I would like an orange baseball, an orange bat, and an orange helmet, and an orange baseball glove.
Thank you,
Odin
Dear Santa,
I would like a doll house for my baby dolls.
Merry Christmas. Thank you,
Onyx
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. I would like a scooter for Christmas.
Love,
Savannah
Dear Santa,
My name is Edler and I am three years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been naughty and nice. A few things I did that were nice our help my friends with things, share kindly with others, share a cute stories to make people laugh.
This year for Christmas I would like: new shiny water bottle! Flying toy, scooter, pink kid table.
I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer
Love,
Etta
Dear Santa,
My name is Scarlet and I am 2 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year!
This year I have been naughty and nice.A few things I did that were nice are I helped Zeus play, I gave a lot of hugs, I help my mom and dad. This year for Christmas I would like: a poppy and branch toy, a truck.
I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave a snack for you and the reindeer!
Love,
Scarlet
Dear Santa,
I have been working my hardest. My wish list please: puppy dog, remote control, scooter, Nerf guns.
Thank you,
Otis Wood
Art tape, remote control, helmet, toothbrush, Lego, dirt bike, sled, Nerf guns.
Segar Wood
Dear Santa,
I would like a dinosaur, remote control car, crocodile dentist game, cutetitos babitos, Lego monster truck and Paw Patrol figure for Christmas.
Love,
Acer
Dear Santa,
I would like a Baby Alive dolls, robe, rainbocorns, Blume doll, hatchimals and doll backpack for Christmas.
I heart you,
Aspen
Dear Santa,
This year I have been good by cleaning up the art room and train room, I put the laundry in the dryer and I cleaned my room.
Some suggestions on what I want are a trash truck (and it has to be white), and a dragon (and that has to be blue). Thank you.
Sincerely,
Jace
Dear Santa,
This year I have been good by cleaning my room, spending all my money to get Christmas presents for everyone, helping mom with extra chores and not earning money, and going to bed at reasonable time.
Some suggestions on why I want are a drone, an Echo or an Alexa and an erasable pen kit with different sizes.
Thanks!
Lucia
Dear Santa,
You must be really busy with Christmas and sorting out the naughty and nice list, so Merry Christmas. This is my wish list.
-Google play gift card
-new headphones
-Harry Potter number 7
-a snow leopard stuffed toy
Wishing you luck,
Charlotte
What I want for Christmas is a Rescue Riders and and Daniel tiger and a Christmas dole and a brde and a Christmas train and a Hot Wheel track.
By Huck
Dear Santa,
What I wish for Christmas is a cowboy hat, ski bindings, cowboy boots, Christmas train, skis, baby Yoda, snow globe.
From,
Maverick
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like back country skis, ski waxing kit, dirtbike helmet, football and football gloves.
That is all I would like for Christmas.
Jenmer
Dear Santa,
I want kinetic sand. Sticky hands that if you hold it at the bottom of it throw it while you’re holding it it will stick on the wall.
James Chaves
Dear Santa,
I want treats and pancakes for Christmas.
Love,
Winter
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a really good girl this year. I would love a new tablet for Christmas. I like to watch movies when we drive a long way, or do activities for homeschool. Please tell your polar bear and penguin friends hi for me. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Hayley
I love you Santa. Aspen wants an American Girl Doll ice cream truck. Maverick wants a blue dinosaur fingerling and shark boat race way.
Thank you.
Aspen and Maverick
Dear Santa,
My name is Lucy River. I try really hard to be wonderful. I have been kind and wonderful to my mommy, daddy, and friends. And I play with kids when they are alone so they won’t be sad. I like to give hugs to my family and sheepcow. Here is my Christmas wish list: Jasmine doll, sleeping bag for camping, singing machine.
Merry Christmas Santa! I love you!
Lucy River Bellamy
Dear Santa,
My name is Addilyn and I am four years old. I have been very good this year. I have helped my mom pick up my toys and I’ve also been great help in the kitchen. For Christmas this year I would love a doll house and some clothes. I wear a size ST and love all types of clothes and socks! Hope you are taking some breaks to rest with all the toy making.
Thank you!
Addilyn
Dear Santa,
I am Elena. I am 8 years old. I have been very good this year, especially with my little sister. ForChristmas I want a real baby pig and an OMG doll home sweet home. I hope you get my letter.
Have fun Santa!
Elena
Dear Santa,
This year I have been good by making my bed, helping mom make her bed, I set the table every day, I folded the laundry and helped mom put it in the wash, and I cleaned up all my stuffed animals.
Some suggestions on what I want are a toy unicorn, stars that light up in my room, and fake flowers.
Thank you! Sincerely,
Siena
Dear Santa,
My name is Ximena. I am three years old. My favorite color is orange. I have been a good girl this year. Can I have surprises because I’d be a good girl. Please. My supplies list: Blippi doll, car Barbie, toy horse, baby, ball.
Thanks Santa.
Love,
Ximena
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas.
Gumballs, gumball machine, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.
Carter Hass
Hello dear Santa, for this Christmas my wishes are:
A tablet, clothing, a little house of Barbies, boots size 12, jacket, baby with stroller, kit for making powders.
And I behaved to deserve my gifts. Thanks. I love you.
Melanie Jimenez
Hello dear Santa for this Christmas my wishes are:
Barbie castle, winter clothes, boots size 7, jacket, baby with stroller, table to eat with chairs, kitchen.
And I behaved to deserve my gifts. Thanks. I love you.
Madison Jimenez
Hello dear Santa for this Christmas my wishes are: electric skateboard, control car, clothes, tennis, soccer ball, jacket, drone.
And I behaved to deserve my gifts. Many thanks, I love you.
Kevin
Dear Santa,
I want a rocket that has super powerful air and can blast off with a remote. I want the wings to go in and out so I can pretend they broke off.
From,
Damien
Dear Santa,
I love your reindeer!
Things I want for Christmas: skateboard, scooter, watch, Nerf gun, candy maker.
Love,
Lennox
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a dinosaur Hot Wheels track that poops my cars out. I’ve been nice to my brother, I promise.
Love,
Eric
Hi Santa!
I am Gavin. I am 1 3/4. I want a turtle, a garbage truck and an excavator!
Love,
Gavin
Dear Santa,
My name is Trevon and I am 9 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been naughty. A few things I did that were nice were make a Christmas card for a kid. My friend got hurt and I asked are you OK. This year for Christmas I would like a basketball hoop with a basketball. I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer!
Love,
Trevon
Dear Santa,
My name is Colson and I am 6 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been very nice. A few things I did they were nice where I say nice things to my friends and I help my brother. This Christmas I would like a shirt and a Nerf gun and a Lego book. I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave a snack for you and the reindeer!
Love,
Colson
Dear Santa,
My name is Hazel and I am 3 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been very nice. A few things I did that were nice are always have kind words for my friends, shared nicely with friends, helpful to my mom. This year for Christmas I would like a Polly Pocket gondola, doll house, baby Yoda. I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave a snack for you and the reindeer!
Love,
Hazel
Santa,
Merry Christmas! I love your reindeer. I would like a police man costume this year please. I love you, my friends and my family. I hope everyone stays happy and not sick.
William
Hi Santa,
I am Sophia and this is my present list. Barbies, baby dolls, clothing and books and doll home, iPad.
Thank you so much.
Sophia
Hi Santa,
I am Diego. I was good this year and this is my present list. Cars, Toy Story, Superman toys, iPad, clothes. Thank you and Merry Christmas.
Diego
Dear Santa,
My name is Lachlan and I am 4 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been naughty and nice. A few things I did that were nice were I gave my sister a cuddle, I have been nice to daddy all the time and sometimes I pick up toys. This year for Christmas I would like a flying sleigh and a Play-Doh machine. I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer!
Love,
Lachlan
Dear Santa,
My name is Lily and I am six years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been very nice. A few things I did that were nice word help clean a mess. This year for Christmas I would like a Barbie airplane. I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer!
Love,
Lily
Santa, some things I want this year are candy hearts, mermaid puzzle and toy Santa.
Igby Koba
Santa, some things I want this year are a mermaid castle and candy.
Opal Koba
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, could I please have a monster truck? I promise to be nice to my sister and to always be a super friend. I will also help my mom and dad by putting my toys away. Thank you, Santa. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Landon
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would love a Blippi doll please. I have been a good girl and give my brother and woofie lots of hugs. And I help mom and dad by putting my toys away. Thank you, Santa. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Mikayla
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a nutcracker, a Yoda and a Barbie clubhouse.
Love,
Ailie
Dear Santa Claus,
How have you been? We’ve been extra good!
We would like for Christmas: gift for Pi, sewing machine, giraffe, ladybug pet, white necklace, elf that talks, sled.
Love,
Violet
Dear Santa,
I would really really really like a kidisoom. I also wants Hatchimals. I also would like you to give the homeless man a thick pillow and sleeping bag.
Happy holidays.
Love,
Caroline Barhart
Dear Santa,
Happy holidays. For Christmas I would really like coronavirus to go away please. Also if possible I would love a high waste bikini, ice skates, nice pajamas, hover board and I would really love a realistic kids boy, full body baby dolls, vinyl sleeping doll lifelike with closed eyes 18.” I would also love my teacher to come back to the classroom. Also for the homeless man in our town to have enough money to get a camper and food and may you give him nice clothes, shoes, masks and a thick sleeping bag and pillow.
Happy holidays,
Kate Barnhart
Dear Santa,
I have been a pretty good girl. I have been kind to my friends and helped my mom make Thanksgiving dinner. I threw a few fits but no one can be perfect. Here are some wished I have. May I please have an American Girl doll, red RC car, a mermaid tail for the pool and last surprise me? Do reindeer really like candy canes?
Love,
Macy McElhany
Dear Santa,
I’ve been extra good this year. I’m hoping you could bring me some new toys this year, such as a new train set, monster trucks, a happy napper, megalodon and Transformers. I also really like Paw Patrol toys.
Thank you, Santa!
From, Solomon Stubbs
Dear Santa,
Can I please have some baby sharks for Christmas. I also love to dance, so I will need some good dance music. I love baby dolls too.
Love,
Mia Grimes
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I helped bring food to my dad when he had COVID-19. I helped do the dishes with my Aunt Mandy. And I take the dog so I would like you to please give me a monster truck, Nintendo Switch, and for the third I would like you to surprise me. Do elves wear stripped underpants? Happy Christmas.
Love,
Keet McElhany
Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I really really really want the hot wheels dinosaur track, a big big Hatchimal, an automatic Nerf gun, a remote control baby Stegosaurus and I want the coronavirus to stop making people sick. Thank you!
Love,
Brycen Grimes
PS – I hope I get to see your reindeer please.
Dear Santa,
I would like Transformers, and BumbleBee is a Transformer. And Let’s Go Fishing game and superheroes that change parts. I’ve been a good boy this year. I also want a dragon that pretends to shoot fireballs.
Love,
Owen
PS – I think my little brother wants a train set.
Santa,
Hi. This is Isaac. You are very special to me. I want the Lego, the Nerf. Say hi to the elf. I love you I promise.
From,
Isaac
Dear Santa,
Thank you for being so kind for giving us all these toys. This Christmas I would like the PS5 and/or the VR headset. You are super kind. Santa tell your elves they do a great job every year. Thank you.
Love,
Emmett
Dear Santa,
I love you so much. I would like a doll that walks and talks and closes its eyes. Thank you Santa. I love toy trains. I love the elves too.
Love,
Olivia Burg
Dear Santa,
I love you because you bring me presents. Please bring me a red race car, a snow globe with Santa and presents in it, and the Grinch story. Please bring cookies for me and you.
Love,
Glenn
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like an X-box and a big screen TV. If not, I would like an RC Tank. Thanks! Merry Christmas!
Love,
Phineas
Dear Santa,
I want a machine that can make people never die and never get older so my mom and dad and brother never die. I love you!
Thomas
Dear Santa,
I want a yo-yo, make kit, toothless, race track.
Merry Christmas.
Love,
Oliver
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a sitia dress, bunk beds for dolls, and a new doll?
Love,
Sofie Kelly
Dear Santa,
I just wanted to remind you that I asked for a pogo stick.
Love,
Jett
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. I hope you agree. There are a few things I wish for. Polaroid camera, Christmas earrings, bug collector, gizmo watch, puzzles, rock collector, a live baby, microphone, kids telescope, karaoke machine, world map, and jungle hike set.
Love,
Genesis
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a telescope and cradle? And can I please have a American Girl, ice skates and a music box?
Love,
Charlotte
Dear Santa,
I want a Lego Train X-Crossing. Can you stop the coronavirus? You must be busy! I hope you have a good Christmas eve!
Love,
Tino
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, Merry Christmas! I have a few things that I want for Christmas. Last Kids on Earth 8, Big squishmeloe, New paint, big stuffed horse, silly putty, room decorations, and The Land of Stories 2. Thank you so much!
Love,
Mira
P.S. How do you make those presents so quickly?
Dear Santa,
How are you? And how is the work shop? I hope you are well. I know you are busy but I wanted to remind you I asked for a Barbie dream house.
Love,
Charlie
Dear Santa,
Please make my brother to not fight with me!
Adalia
Dear Santa,
I saw you at Alpine Bank and on a fire truck! I will sleep by the Christmas tree so I can see you again soon.
This year I want a gold fish and a pony pretty please. A toy for my dog James Brown because he like to chew my toys. It makes me so mad!
I will leave some cookies and carrots for you. Please don’t step on me when you come down the fireplace because I’ll put my sleeping bag there.
My name is Isabelle Whitaker and I am 4-1/2 years old. I love you Santa!
Isabelle
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want…
A chicken stuffed animal that looks like my chicken who died. A pig neck stuffed animal. Some Christmas socks. A polar bear stuffed animal. And some Christmas chapter books.
It has been a very hard year for me. Has it for you? I hope you have a good trip.
Sincerely,
Leela
