Letters to Santa: Local kids write to Old Saint Nick





Dear Ho Ho,

I would like a piggy costume.

Love,

Marigold

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas!

I would like a skateboard and a candy cane.

Ravyn Krause

Dear Santa,

I love you and I want to go to your house, can I? I want a gift that will last forever. A pony! Or a remote control car. Please.

Kora Krause

Dear Santa,

Give me 1,000 candy canes please. Can you get me one of those little electric cars. Then I can drive the babies around in them. Thanks for giving me what I want. I want to send you candy but mon no.

Bye.

Forrest Krause





Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like to see my “little” family as happy as can be!

Thank you!

Momma

(My kids insisted I write a letter to Santa, too. Thank you for your service Santa.)

Josey Christmas List:

-LOL doll pink

-princess makeup

-baby Mia

-gma Cyndi

-Play-dough ice cream shop

-singing Elsa doll

-Elsa dress

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie dream house and a Barbie car and a new phone and a phone case and a Barbie camper and a Mickey Mouse toy.

Lucy

Dear Santa,

I wish for all bad things to go away.

Zoey

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I am asking for something similar to last year. This year for Christmas, I would like a booster box of “Hidden Fates” and “Dragon Majesty.” Those booster boxes are Pokémon cards. Like last year, I will be spending Christmas in Colorado.

Thank you so much.

From,

Jack Warner





Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a wish for all the people that have been affected by the COVID-19 virus. Please help them to stay employed, well fed and for those who have lost friends or family to find peace.

Quomme Dee

Dear Santa,

This year I want a puppy because I have always wanted to have a real furry friend. I have everything planned. If I get one I would want a Yorkshire terrier. I would want a male. If you say yes then I would take care of it and love it forever. I promise.

Eliza

Dear Santa,

I want a perfect pet puppy that is a German shepherd with two dog bowls and two tug-of-war things. And a book, number two of “Phoebe and her Unicorn.”

Merry Christmas ho ho ho.

Hi Santa,

Here are some things I want for Christmas.

-Oculus Quest 2

-a lot of Pokémon cards

-an iPhone

-new skis

-V-Bucks

Thank you Santa.

From,

Jackson Schutt

iPad, baby Yoda, slime and magic clay, candy, sloth and Pikachu.

Ben Schutt





Querido Santa,

I want a kids tool kit, a ukulele guitar, a backpack and a lot of love.

Feliz Navidad.

Elizabeth

Querido Santa,

I would like for Christmas a lot of food, any toy whatever you want, stay with my family.

Feliz Navidad.

Hudson

Big hatchimal

Vet set

Bug sticker book

Bug viewer

Love,

Phoebe

Dear Santa,

I cannot think of what I want for Christmas this year. I think I have been a good girl this year. Mostly. Please write back soon.

Yours truly,

Annabelle McKenzie

PS do you have a phone?

PPS can I text you?

I want the series of “Wings of Fire” graphic novel, remote control car that can go 100 mph, Lego, art tools.

Jon McKenzie

Eli’s wish list,

I want a robot that does not have a controller and I want the robot to be able to talk to me.

Eli A.

Dear Santa, I want an RC car and remote control dragon.

Love,

Tyler

Dear Santa,

I want a Frozen castle and Elsa dress for Christmas.

Love,

Lucy

Dear Santa,

This year I would like a truck and a dump truck and a bar.

Love,

Nicholas Romero

Dear Santa,

This year I would like Mamma and brother and Dadda and Gigi.

Love,

Makaila Davison

Dear Santa,

This year I would like a car and a Barbie.

Love,

Koa Moulton





Dear Santa,

This year I would like a rainbow and a hat.

Love,

Meredith Polaski

Dear Santa,

This year I would like a kitchen and a cookie.

Love,

Henley Holpuch

Dear Santa,

This year I would like “Ho ho ho, Merry Christmas” and a toy.

Love,

Elijah Schissler

Dear Santa,

This year I would like a Barbie camper and a very fancy Barbie with glass slippers.

Love,

Carmen Grace Rastello

Dear Santa,

This year I would like an Elsa castle and any and all things Minnie Mouse.

Love,

Lucy Heanschen





Dear Santa,

This year I would like an Elsa dress and a phone.

Love,

Scarlet Higbee

Santa,

I have been good. I did not shout, only a little. Dixie was eating my brush so I grabbed it away. Please will you bring an Elsa doll with cape to toes and Anna doll with a cape to her tippy toes. Will leave cookies and milk, maybe a candy cane too.

Torie McKenzie

Dear Santa,

please can I have a crane truck.

From,

Wyatt Baker

Dear Santa,

I would please like a pink unicorn for Christmas. I like your reindeer.

Ella Baker

Dear Santa,

Can I please have unicorn and Frozen toys, a walking unicorn or a unicorn with a collar.

Opal Schwars

Dear Santa,

I’d really like a tow truck toy.

Otis

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year can I please have Harry Potter Legos little bit little live pets turtle. Thank you for all of the presents you gave me over the years.

Love,

Marley McDonough

Dear Santa,

This year I would like honey and milk.

Love,

Raquel Rastello

Dear Santa,

Here is my list:

-Kitten

-Rudolph stuff

-Princess wand

Thank you. Merry Christmas.

Love,

Dolly

Dear Santa,

My name is Dakota. I would like a Disney “Cars” Conrad toy. I also want some Scooby Doo toys. Thank you for bringing everyone gifts.

Merry Christmas.

Dakota





Dear Santa,

I would like an orange baseball, an orange bat, and an orange helmet, and an orange baseball glove.

Thank you,

Odin

Dear Santa,

I would like a doll house for my baby dolls.

Merry Christmas. Thank you,

Onyx

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl. I would like a scooter for Christmas.

Love,

Savannah

Dear Santa,

My name is Edler and I am three years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been naughty and nice. A few things I did that were nice our help my friends with things, share kindly with others, share a cute stories to make people laugh.

This year for Christmas I would like: new shiny water bottle! Flying toy, scooter, pink kid table.

I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer

Love,

Etta

Dear Santa,

My name is Scarlet and I am 2 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year!

This year I have been naughty and nice.A few things I did that were nice are I helped Zeus play, I gave a lot of hugs, I help my mom and dad. This year for Christmas I would like: a poppy and branch toy, a truck.

I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave a snack for you and the reindeer!

Love,

Scarlet





Dear Santa,

I have been working my hardest. My wish list please: puppy dog, remote control, scooter, Nerf guns.

Thank you,

Otis Wood

Art tape, remote control, helmet, toothbrush, Lego, dirt bike, sled, Nerf guns.

Segar Wood

Dear Santa,

I would like a dinosaur, remote control car, crocodile dentist game, cutetitos babitos, Lego monster truck and Paw Patrol figure for Christmas.

Love,

Acer

Dear Santa,

I would like a Baby Alive dolls, robe, rainbocorns, Blume doll, hatchimals and doll backpack for Christmas.

I heart you,

Aspen

Dear Santa,

This year I have been good by cleaning up the art room and train room, I put the laundry in the dryer and I cleaned my room.

Some suggestions on what I want are a trash truck (and it has to be white), and a dragon (and that has to be blue). Thank you.

Sincerely,

Jace

Dear Santa,

This year I have been good by cleaning my room, spending all my money to get Christmas presents for everyone, helping mom with extra chores and not earning money, and going to bed at reasonable time.

Some suggestions on why I want are a drone, an Echo or an Alexa and an erasable pen kit with different sizes.

Thanks!

Lucia





Dear Santa,

You must be really busy with Christmas and sorting out the naughty and nice list, so Merry Christmas. This is my wish list.

-Google play gift card

-new headphones

-Harry Potter number 7

-a snow leopard stuffed toy

Wishing you luck,

Charlotte

What I want for Christmas is a Rescue Riders and and Daniel tiger and a Christmas dole and a brde and a Christmas train and a Hot Wheel track.

By Huck

Dear Santa,

What I wish for Christmas is a cowboy hat, ski bindings, cowboy boots, Christmas train, skis, baby Yoda, snow globe.

From,

Maverick

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like back country skis, ski waxing kit, dirtbike helmet, football and football gloves.

That is all I would like for Christmas.

Jenmer

Dear Santa,

I want kinetic sand. Sticky hands that if you hold it at the bottom of it throw it while you’re holding it it will stick on the wall.

James Chaves

Dear Santa,

I want treats and pancakes for Christmas.

Love,

Winter





Dear Santa,

I’ve been a really good girl this year. I would love a new tablet for Christmas. I like to watch movies when we drive a long way, or do activities for homeschool. Please tell your polar bear and penguin friends hi for me. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Hayley

I love you Santa. Aspen wants an American Girl Doll ice cream truck. Maverick wants a blue dinosaur fingerling and shark boat race way.

Thank you.

Aspen and Maverick

Dear Santa,

My name is Lucy River. I try really hard to be wonderful. I have been kind and wonderful to my mommy, daddy, and friends. And I play with kids when they are alone so they won’t be sad. I like to give hugs to my family and sheepcow. Here is my Christmas wish list: Jasmine doll, sleeping bag for camping, singing machine.

Merry Christmas Santa! I love you!

Lucy River Bellamy





Dear Santa,

My name is Addilyn and I am four years old. I have been very good this year. I have helped my mom pick up my toys and I’ve also been great help in the kitchen. For Christmas this year I would love a doll house and some clothes. I wear a size ST and love all types of clothes and socks! Hope you are taking some breaks to rest with all the toy making.

Thank you!

Addilyn

Dear Santa,

I am Elena. I am 8 years old. I have been very good this year, especially with my little sister. ForChristmas I want a real baby pig and an OMG doll home sweet home. I hope you get my letter.

Have fun Santa!

Elena

Dear Santa,

This year I have been good by making my bed, helping mom make her bed, I set the table every day, I folded the laundry and helped mom put it in the wash, and I cleaned up all my stuffed animals.

Some suggestions on what I want are a toy unicorn, stars that light up in my room, and fake flowers.

Thank you! Sincerely,

Siena





Dear Santa,

My name is Ximena. I am three years old. My favorite color is orange. I have been a good girl this year. Can I have surprises because I’d be a good girl. Please. My supplies list: Blippi doll, car Barbie, toy horse, baby, ball.

Thanks Santa.

Love,

Ximena

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas.

Gumballs, gumball machine, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Carter Hass





Hello dear Santa, for this Christmas my wishes are:

A tablet, clothing, a little house of Barbies, boots size 12, jacket, baby with stroller, kit for making powders.

And I behaved to deserve my gifts. Thanks. I love you.

Melanie Jimenez

Hello dear Santa for this Christmas my wishes are:

Barbie castle, winter clothes, boots size 7, jacket, baby with stroller, table to eat with chairs, kitchen.

And I behaved to deserve my gifts. Thanks. I love you.

Madison Jimenez

Hello dear Santa for this Christmas my wishes are: electric skateboard, control car, clothes, tennis, soccer ball, jacket, drone.

And I behaved to deserve my gifts. Many thanks, I love you.

Kevin

Dear Santa,

I want a rocket that has super powerful air and can blast off with a remote. I want the wings to go in and out so I can pretend they broke off.

From,

Damien

Dear Santa,

I love your reindeer!

Things I want for Christmas: skateboard, scooter, watch, Nerf gun, candy maker.

Love,

Lennox

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a dinosaur Hot Wheels track that poops my cars out. I’ve been nice to my brother, I promise.

Love,

Eric

Hi Santa!

I am Gavin. I am 1 3/4. I want a turtle, a garbage truck and an excavator!

Love,

Gavin

Dear Santa,

My name is Trevon and I am 9 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been naughty. A few things I did that were nice were make a Christmas card for a kid. My friend got hurt and I asked are you OK. This year for Christmas I would like a basketball hoop with a basketball. I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer!

Love,

Trevon

Dear Santa,

My name is Colson and I am 6 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been very nice. A few things I did they were nice where I say nice things to my friends and I help my brother. This Christmas I would like a shirt and a Nerf gun and a Lego book. I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave a snack for you and the reindeer!

Love,

Colson

Dear Santa,

My name is Hazel and I am 3 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been very nice. A few things I did that were nice are always have kind words for my friends, shared nicely with friends, helpful to my mom. This year for Christmas I would like a Polly Pocket gondola, doll house, baby Yoda. I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave a snack for you and the reindeer!

Love,

Hazel

Santa,

Merry Christmas! I love your reindeer. I would like a police man costume this year please. I love you, my friends and my family. I hope everyone stays happy and not sick.

William

Hi Santa,

I am Sophia and this is my present list. Barbies, baby dolls, clothing and books and doll home, iPad.

Thank you so much.

Sophia

Hi Santa,

I am Diego. I was good this year and this is my present list. Cars, Toy Story, Superman toys, iPad, clothes. Thank you and Merry Christmas.

Diego

Dear Santa,

My name is Lachlan and I am 4 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been naughty and nice. A few things I did that were nice were I gave my sister a cuddle, I have been nice to daddy all the time and sometimes I pick up toys. This year for Christmas I would like a flying sleigh and a Play-Doh machine. I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer!

Love,

Lachlan





Dear Santa,

My name is Lily and I am six years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been very nice. A few things I did that were nice word help clean a mess. This year for Christmas I would like a Barbie airplane. I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer!

Love,

Lily

Santa, some things I want this year are candy hearts, mermaid puzzle and toy Santa.

Igby Koba

Santa, some things I want this year are a mermaid castle and candy.

Opal Koba

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, could I please have a monster truck? I promise to be nice to my sister and to always be a super friend. I will also help my mom and dad by putting my toys away. Thank you, Santa. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Landon

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would love a Blippi doll please. I have been a good girl and give my brother and woofie lots of hugs. And I help mom and dad by putting my toys away. Thank you, Santa. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Mikayla

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a nutcracker, a Yoda and a Barbie clubhouse.

Love,

Ailie

Dear Santa Claus,

How have you been? We’ve been extra good!

We would like for Christmas: gift for Pi, sewing machine, giraffe, ladybug pet, white necklace, elf that talks, sled.

Love,

Violet

Dear Santa,

I would really really really like a kidisoom. I also wants Hatchimals. I also would like you to give the homeless man a thick pillow and sleeping bag.

Happy holidays.

Love,

Caroline Barhart

Dear Santa,

Happy holidays. For Christmas I would really like coronavirus to go away please. Also if possible I would love a high waste bikini, ice skates, nice pajamas, hover board and I would really love a realistic kids boy, full body baby dolls, vinyl sleeping doll lifelike with closed eyes 18.” I would also love my teacher to come back to the classroom. Also for the homeless man in our town to have enough money to get a camper and food and may you give him nice clothes, shoes, masks and a thick sleeping bag and pillow.

Happy holidays,

Kate Barnhart

Dear Santa,

I have been a pretty good girl. I have been kind to my friends and helped my mom make Thanksgiving dinner. I threw a few fits but no one can be perfect. Here are some wished I have. May I please have an American Girl doll, red RC car, a mermaid tail for the pool and last surprise me? Do reindeer really like candy canes?

Love,

Macy McElhany

Dear Santa,

I’ve been extra good this year. I’m hoping you could bring me some new toys this year, such as a new train set, monster trucks, a happy napper, megalodon and Transformers. I also really like Paw Patrol toys.

Thank you, Santa!

From, Solomon Stubbs

Dear Santa,

Can I please have some baby sharks for Christmas. I also love to dance, so I will need some good dance music. I love baby dolls too.

Love,

Mia Grimes

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I helped bring food to my dad when he had COVID-19. I helped do the dishes with my Aunt Mandy. And I take the dog so I would like you to please give me a monster truck, Nintendo Switch, and for the third I would like you to surprise me. Do elves wear stripped underpants? Happy Christmas.

Love,

Keet McElhany

Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I really really really want the hot wheels dinosaur track, a big big Hatchimal, an automatic Nerf gun, a remote control baby Stegosaurus and I want the coronavirus to stop making people sick. Thank you!

Love,

Brycen Grimes

PS – I hope I get to see your reindeer please.

Dear Santa,

I would like Transformers, and BumbleBee is a Transformer. And Let’s Go Fishing game and superheroes that change parts. I’ve been a good boy this year. I also want a dragon that pretends to shoot fireballs.

Love,

Owen

PS – I think my little brother wants a train set.

Santa,

Hi. This is Isaac. You are very special to me. I want the Lego, the Nerf. Say hi to the elf. I love you I promise.

From,

Isaac

Dear Santa,

Thank you for being so kind for giving us all these toys. This Christmas I would like the PS5 and/or the VR headset. You are super kind. Santa tell your elves they do a great job every year. Thank you.

Love,

Emmett

Dear Santa,

I love you so much. I would like a doll that walks and talks and closes its eyes. Thank you Santa. I love toy trains. I love the elves too.

Love,

Olivia Burg

Dear Santa,

I love you because you bring me presents. Please bring me a red race car, a snow globe with Santa and presents in it, and the Grinch story. Please bring cookies for me and you.

Love,

Glenn

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like an X-box and a big screen TV. If not, I would like an RC Tank. Thanks! Merry Christmas!

Love,

Phineas

Dear Santa,

I want a machine that can make people never die and never get older so my mom and dad and brother never die. I love you!

Thomas

Dear Santa,

I want a yo-yo, make kit, toothless, race track.

Merry Christmas.

Love,

Oliver

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a sitia dress, bunk beds for dolls, and a new doll?

Love,

Sofie Kelly

Dear Santa,

I just wanted to remind you that I asked for a pogo stick.

Love,

Jett

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl this year. I hope you agree. There are a few things I wish for. Polaroid camera, Christmas earrings, bug collector, gizmo watch, puzzles, rock collector, a live baby, microphone, kids telescope, karaoke machine, world map, and jungle hike set.

Love,

Genesis

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a telescope and cradle? And can I please have a American Girl, ice skates and a music box?

Love,

Charlotte

Dear Santa,

I want a Lego Train X-Crossing. Can you stop the coronavirus? You must be busy! I hope you have a good Christmas eve!

Love,

Tino

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, Merry Christmas! I have a few things that I want for Christmas. Last Kids on Earth 8, Big squishmeloe, New paint, big stuffed horse, silly putty, room decorations, and The Land of Stories 2. Thank you so much!

Love,

Mira

P.S. How do you make those presents so quickly?

Dear Santa,

How are you? And how is the work shop? I hope you are well. I know you are busy but I wanted to remind you I asked for a Barbie dream house.

Love,

Charlie

Dear Santa,

Please make my brother to not fight with me!

Adalia

Dear Santa,

I saw you at Alpine Bank and on a fire truck! I will sleep by the Christmas tree so I can see you again soon.

This year I want a gold fish and a pony pretty please. A toy for my dog James Brown because he like to chew my toys. It makes me so mad!

I will leave some cookies and carrots for you. Please don’t step on me when you come down the fireplace because I’ll put my sleeping bag there.

My name is Isabelle Whitaker and I am 4-1/2 years old. I love you Santa!

Isabelle

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want…

A chicken stuffed animal that looks like my chicken who died. A pig neck stuffed animal. Some Christmas socks. A polar bear stuffed animal. And some Christmas chapter books.

It has been a very hard year for me. Has it for you? I hope you have a good trip.

Sincerely,

Leela