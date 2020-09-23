Letter: Will of the people

Will of the people; let the people speak; the people’s voice. So when exactly should this expire?

Does the “will of the people” end the day after an election? Ten months before the next? Forty-five days before the next? Or some other random, pull-it-out-of-your-hat number.

Nay, I say it expires the next moment you step into the election booth. Know the term length of the offices you vote for. Vote in the mid-terms, especially if you dislike the direction taken after each presidential election.

Know the powers of each branch. The “will of the people” should not be dependent on your personal leanings. I expect my “yes,” “no” or vote to be honored until the next time I am allowed to speak on the topic.

The system is not broke, but a lot of the players seem to be. Vote and let your voice be heard.

Diana Eubank

Steamboat Springs