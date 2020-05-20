Letter: Why public health guidelines are so restrictive
For the first time in over two months I ventured out from home confinement. I got a coffee, outside service, from the bookstore. I stuck my nose into a flowering crab hoping the bees wouldn’t mind sharing for a moment. I walked down to the river to listen and record the sound of the spring runoff, something I’ll never again take for granted.
On the opposite side of Ninth Street, a young couple are pushing a stroller. The man sneezes once, twice, then a third time. Was he wearing a mask? No. Did he even cover his face? No. Public health rules are written to stoop to the lowest common denominator, because, even after two months, some people just don’t get it.
Stuart Handloff
Steamboat Springs
