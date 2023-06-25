Letter: Why did Rep. Lukens vote to eliminate our TABOR tax refunds?

Property taxes in Colorado are poised to skyrocket. Subsequently, rents will also rise as property owners have to make up for the massive tax increase. Why then did our state Rep. Meghan Lukens vote to make our TABOR tax refunds disappear over the next 10 years? Remember, the $750 or $1,500 TABOR refunds from last year? These refunds owed to us back from the state of Colorado will disappear if Ms. Lukens and her fellow Democrats have their way.

How could this happen? Ms. Lukens is on record of voting yes on SB23-303 on May 8. First, this bill will reduce your property taxes by a very small amount. But in a second step, it will bring Proposition HH to the ballot in the November election. Proposition HH is asking us, the voters, to eliminate our own TABOR tax refunds on a gliding scale starting in 2024. Basically, you are given a small benefit but in turn lose all your TABOR tax refunds forever.

I ask Rep. Lukens to explain her decision to the people of Routt County. Why is it necessary to use a somewhat underhanded way to take money away from citizens you represent by using the current property tax crisis as cover? We are all wheezing under the ongoing inflation and cost of living increases.

I hope Rep. Lukens will respond to these inquiries. Voting for this bill is not what Ms Lukens promised in her election campaign. This is not empathy, this is not compassion. It is a disgrace.

Juergen Kuhmann

Steamboat Springs