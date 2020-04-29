Letter: Who’s the WHO?

Regarding Mayling Simpson’s recent letter, “Why we need the World Health Organization,” I find myself a good deal more skeptical than Dr. Simpson.

Back in January, Berkley research scientist and human rights activist Xiao Qiangbegan monitoring official WHO statements regarding the virus and was shocked to find the WHO Director General “…almost directly quoting what I read on the Chinese government’s statements.” The Washington Post recently published a litany of WHO/Chinese government advisories:

On Dec. 31, 2019, the WHO announced there was “no clear evidence” of human-to-human transmission of the virus.

On Jan. 5, the WHO reiterated Chinese assertions of no human to human transmission and that health care professionals were at no significant risk.

On Jan. 9, the WHO continued to parrot the Chinese party line that the virus “does not transmit readily between people.”

Again on Jan. 12, “…no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission.”

Two days later, “…it is very clear right now that we have no sustained human-to-human transmission.”

We now know all of the above to be catastrophically untrue. According to documentation acquired by the Associated Press, the Chinese government was acutely aware of the truth in early January but chose to keep it under wraps for an extended period — during which the WHO praised China for “setting a new standard for outbreak response.” Why the WHO chose to disseminate and validate China’s official party line (read: lies) is anyone’s guess.

Additionally, there are legitimate concerns about WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who prefers to be called Dr. Tedros. In 2017 the New York Times reported serious allegations of Dr. Tedros “covering up” multiple cholera epidemics in his native Ethiopia. Dr. Tedros was also one of the leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, designated by the Obama administration as a terrorist organization.

At a minimum, the WHO’s leadership, methodology and motivations should be put under a microscope. At worst, it’s just another bloated and corrupt bureaucracy and should be denied the American taxpayer’s largesse.

Brian Kotowski

Milner