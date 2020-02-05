Letter: What STARS means to me

I became involved with STARS seven years ago after volunteering at Humble Ranch. And from there on, my husband and I knew we found our passion. I am so thankful God put these kids in our lives. They and their families, our fellow STARS volunteers, staff and some past board members are all family to us.

I would like to share from a paper my granddaughter wrote about STARS and her future.

“You see, my Grandma SharShar always told me how good I was with kids and always talked to me about kids with special needs. So, a few summers ago, while visiting Steamboat, I had the opportunity to volunteer and spend time with some of the kids from a program called STARS. This showed me how much I love and appreciate time with kids. They taught me how to be patient and understanding … When volunteering that year, one day we went to a park then a fire station with the younger kids. Right away, this little boy we will call H who has down syndrome, ran up to me and wanted me to chase him around the park. After that I remember H sat on my lap the entire day. These little moments have stuck with me and showed me how, by just being there and living in the moment, I can make a difference … When thinking about college and my future, I knew I wanted to work with kids and make a difference in their lives. Pediatric Occupational Therapy focuses on children that have difficulty with simple tasks that those who are not challenged in life take for granted … Working with children has become my passion thanks to the STARS program and the sweet kids I have been given the amazing opportunity to work with, many of whom I am still friends.”

You see, this is what STARS means to me. I pray the board will take these comments to heart and work to improve the organization so the experience for all involved will be amazing again. We know STARS can change lives everywhere.

Sharon McCormack

Steamboat Springs