Letter: What progress has been made?

Upon reading Garrett Wiggins article in the paper regarding the protests around our nation, I was shocked and appalled by his comments. He obviously has no grasp on reality. These protests are not politically fueled. They are about countless cases of black people being targeted by police, plain and simple.

I lived through the race riots in Milwaukee back in the late ’60s and what is appalling to me today is the fact that blacks are still being treated unjustly and we are still a nation where racism is still prevalent. It’s been 50-plus years since those times in Milwaukee and what progress has been made? Very, very little. I am glad that these protests are continuing and I pray that some changes will come from them. This country is way overdue for these changes but Garrett Wiggins’ comments are the kinds of words that hinder this progress. Sheriff Wiggins needs a wake-up call.

Eileen Grover

Steamboat Springs