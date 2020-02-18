Letter: What benefit is gained from firework displays?

We just endured prolonged and very loud fireworks set off at the Steamboat Resort. Our dogs, whose hearing is much more acute than ours, huddled anxiously under our legs. It is well documented that wildlife suffer more anxiety, panic and disorientation from the noise of fireworks than do house pets. For wildlife, fireworks can be fatal.

In light of valid research about the injurious effects on wildlife and domestic animals of fireworks, I challenge Steamboat Resort to justify its use of fireworks in the National Forest. What benefit can be gained from terrifying animals and birds whom we claim to want to preserve?

Chris Young

Steamboat Springs