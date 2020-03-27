Letter: We’re with you Steamboat and Routt County

Working in hospitality, particularly in the lodging industry, problem solving and flexibility are the name of the game. From major snowstorms, closed roads and canceled flights, to going the extra mile to provide the best customer service, our employees are masters of thinking on their feet and adapting to change.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe is something the industry, our owners and employees never could have predicted. The widespread health and economic impacts have been nothing short of devastating.

As for lodging professionals, we want to do our part to stop the spread and help protect Steamboat Springs. We want to express our support for the executive order from Routt County temporarily prohibiting short term lodging.

We are so proud to call Steamboat Springs home, and we want to do what is best for our community. Shuttering our lodging properties has been painful. But the truth is, most of us stopped taking new reservations voluntarily in order to stop the possibility of new people bringing the virus into town. We are willing to do what it takes to protect the health of our entire community.

We are deeply concerned about our business community, especially the employees who are now facing unemployment. More than ever it is time to come together and support each other where we can. Look out for your neighbors and take care of yourself. Let’s all do our part by following best practices for hygiene, social distancing and staying home. We firmly believe all of our sacrifices will pay off in the long run.

When the pandemic is behind us, we will be ready to welcome guests back to our incredible town.

In gratitude,

Barbara Robinson

Steamboat Springs Lodging Association chair

Robin Craigen

Steamboat Springs Lodging Association vice chair

Larry Mashaw

Steamboat Springs Lodging Association past chair