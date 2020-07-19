Letter: We’re all in this together – or maybe not?
A virus among us triggers great scare.
A swimming pool is what all of us share.
One state is the deep end, another the shallow.
Some people swim or dog-paddle and wallow
Each city and state makes up its own rules
What should we do? Can we open the schools?
Some have contempt for general good of community
And complain for a vaccine and hope herd-immunity
Thousands die on a ventilator, the dangers are real.
Jobs are at stake, the economy can’t open
Better times are ahead folks are a hope’n.
Important to follow science and the CDC
And take heart in the guidance of Dr. Fauci.
You can’t turn your back, walk away from this deal.
Jobs can only come back with one simple task
Don’t pee in our pool, wear your damn mask!
Don Moss, PhD
Steamboat Springs
