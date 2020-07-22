Letter: ‘Well done, Steamboat’ from a satisfied visitor

Thank you to the residents and businesses of Steamboat Springs. My sisters and I wanted a weekend getaway, and we chose Steamboat because of the state mask mandate and because your beautiful city enforces it.

We felt comfortable reserving a vacation rental, shopping in your business district, wandering through your farmers market and eating in your restaurants. Off The Beaten Path bookstore is a treasure — try the Birthday Cake Latte. Eating at Slopeside Grill was like being invited to an outdoor party. Fish Creek Falls was breathtaking.

The best part was that everywhere we went the mask mandate was not an issue. Everyone wore a mask, everyone had hand sanitizer available and everyone was super respectful about it. If every town in the U.S. was as responsible as Steamboat Springs, this pandemic would be under control. Well done, Steamboat!

Nancy Mertens

Lead, South Dakota