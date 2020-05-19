Letter: Welcoming Triple Crown is short-sighted

We have been second home owners in Steamboat for over 25 years, a non-rental home. We are committed to supporting the community. We have participated in art auctions, bought books, puzzles, bracelets and contributed to GoFundMe campaigns.

When we are in town we support local businesses. We are now in our third home. Over the years we have supported furniture shops, contractors, appliance stores, etc. Now that we are retired we enjoy the whole summer in Steamboat.

This year we have been trying to determine if and when it would be safe to travel. We are from Illinois, a state with very strict stay-at-home orders. If Steamboat chooses to welcome Triple Crown, it is highly unlikely we will choose to visit. Steamboat will be inviting a large number of people they are unable to safely provide for.

In normal summers this event overruns the community. It will be felt even greater this year if there are not other activities such as the rodeo to entertain large groups of children. We have worked hard to keep ourselves and our family healthy. Great many people have sacrificed greatly for this goal.

I believe it would be very short-sighted to welcome Triple Crown this year. There is no doubt they will return next year.

Linda Kuhn

Illinois and Colorado