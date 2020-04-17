Letter: Wearing masks is a symbol of unity
Thank you Lisa Schlichtman for putting together the forum with our community leaders who answered your questions thoughtfully, honestly, and professionally about COVID-19, a virus impacting our physical, emotional and economical health.
I hope some of the 97 people who signed the letter letter asking our commissioners to amend the mask requirement “to alleviate fear and anxiety,” tuned into the video and now have a better understanding of why it is necessary to mandate wearing a mask in public places.
Perhaps, the 97 signers and others who think masks infringe on their emotional well being will now consider it a symbol of unity that we are fighting this together along with showing respect for our neighbors. Routt County Commissioner Tim Corrigan demonstrated how a neck gaiter easily flips into a face mask — simple to do, comfortable and fashionable while offering a bit of two-way protection. Mandating masks is a minor lifestyle adjustment considering COVID-19 statistics in U.S counties and world countries with voluntary compliance.
I applaud the people of Routt County who are sewing masks for free distribution, and everyone else who sees the positive side of wearing a mask as a necessary measure to help protect each other while fighting this virus. Personally, people who don’t wear masks give me anxiety.
Support Local Journalism
Sincerely,
Anne Volk
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.