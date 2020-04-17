Letter: Wearing masks is a symbol of unity

Thank you Lisa Schlichtman for putting together the forum with our community leaders who answered your questions thoughtfully, honestly, and professionally about COVID-19, a virus impacting our physical, emotional and economical health.

I hope some of the 97 people who signed the letter letter asking our commissioners to amend the mask requirement “to alleviate fear and anxiety,” tuned into the video and now have a better understanding of why it is necessary to mandate wearing a mask in public places.

Perhaps, the 97 signers and others who think masks infringe on their emotional well being will now consider it a symbol of unity that we are fighting this together along with showing respect for our neighbors. Routt County Commissioner Tim Corrigan demonstrated how a neck gaiter easily flips into a face mask — simple to do, comfortable and fashionable while offering a bit of two-way protection. Mandating masks is a minor lifestyle adjustment considering COVID-19 statistics in U.S counties and world countries with voluntary compliance.

I applaud the people of Routt County who are sewing masks for free distribution, and everyone else who sees the positive side of wearing a mask as a necessary measure to help protect each other while fighting this virus. Personally, people who don’t wear masks give me anxiety.

Sincerely,

Anne Volk

Steamboat Springs

