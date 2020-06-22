Letter: Warning to Ikon pass holders
Your 2019-20 Ikon pass is not valid after June 4. If you do not have a 2020-21 pass, you will not be able to use the gondola, which is starting this week.
If you have purchased a 2020-21 Ikon pass, be careful.
Any use of your pass, such as a gondola ride or a discount at a restaurant or shop, will negate your Adventure Assurance provision. The Adventure Assurance provision allows you to not ski in the 2020-21 season and apply the monetary value to a 2021-22 Ikon pass.
Bill Dring
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User