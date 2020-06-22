Letter: Warning to Ikon pass holders

Your 2019-20 Ikon pass is not valid after June 4. If you do not have a 2020-21 pass, you will not be able to use the gondola, which is starting this week.

If you have purchased a 2020-21 Ikon pass, be careful.

Any use of your pass, such as a gondola ride or a discount at a restaurant or shop, will negate your Adventure Assurance provision. The Adventure Assurance provision allows you to not ski in the 2020-21 season and apply the monetary value to a 2021-22 Ikon pass.

Bill Dring

Steamboat Springs