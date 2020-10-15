Letter: Vote for nation’s principles, not a person

The U.S. presidential election will soon be over and quite possibly the end of our nation — as we have known it.

I am not voting for a person. I’m not rallying nor pushing for a personality.

I am voting for the principles for which our country has stood for since its founding:

A Constitutional government protected by laws and their enforcement, a strong viable military, the freedom of speech, the right to keep and bear arms, the freedom to worship, recognition of the founding of our nation on Biblical principles, free elections, the ability for anyone to rise above their circumstances and become successful, for our children and grandchildren to be able to choose how and where their children are educated, for open borders to everyone who enters lawfully and closed to those who circumvent our laws, for the Electoral College that assures heavily populated centers don’t dominate and control our elections, for a Supreme Court that interprets not rewrites the Constitution and to teach history with all of its warts, not erase it or revise it.

I am voting against:

Intrenched corrupt deep state government, dishonest media and multi-media, a rampant welfare system enslaving its recipients, economically stifling lock downs, sanctuary cities, illegal aliens with voting rights and criminal records, anarchist’s riots, looting and mayhem, defunding law enforcement, the politically correct culture, open borders, socialism in all of its forms, including health care, redistribution, reparations, economics, governmental control, pedophilia, criminal releases and confiscating our firearms.

I am voting against Joe Biden and everything the socialist in the party propping him up stand for. It is not the Democratic Party of the past.

I don’t give blanket approval to everything our president has done or said in the past, but I do support him.

View this election as a sports analogy. Donald Trump, our head coach, in his first three years successfully won against all odds. To continue to prevail, it’s senseless to fire him at half time, even if you don’t like the plays he runs, the players he fields or what he writes on Twitter. To ensure a win forward, you don’t replace a successful coach with one, who’s been in the business 47 years at every level and has never won a single game.

Make your vote count, for on Nov. 3 it will be decided whether America wins or loses.

Kevin Copeland

Hayden